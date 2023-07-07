Everything is bigger and better in Las Vegas.

After teasing us with a sneak peak of the world’s largest sphere on July 4, Las Vegas will give us our first look at the NBA Rookie of the Year favourite in a San Antonio Spurs uniform when Victor Wembanyama makes his Summer League debut tonight.

Wembanyama will go head-to-head with the second-overall pick in Brandon Miller for the Charlotte Hornets.

What can we expect from the rookies tonight?

Wembanyama to score 20+ points in his Summer League debut is currently +122 at FanDuel. Miller to score 20+ points is +220.

Meanwhile, one of baseball’s Rookie of the Year markets is down at FanDuel this morning as we await word on the status of the betting favourite after he exited last night’s game with a shoulder injury.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday, July 7, 2023.

Wembanyama set to make Summer League debut

If you’re a basketball fan, the opportunity to watch Wembanyama face NBA competition for the first time tonight will be worth tuning in to see.

"Victor Wembanyama is a revolutionary player arriving into the NBA."



"A 6'2 guard in a 7'5 body."



"You see something you've never seen before in basketball."



Tomorrow.

9 PM ET on ESPN.

Wemby. pic.twitter.com/3e9hct6AKB — NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2023

If you’re a Spurs’ fan, every Summer League game will be must-watch television.

San Antonio is a 6.5-point favourite for tonight’s contest.

Signed. Sealed. Delivered✍️



The Spurs have officially signed 2023 #1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama!



📝: https://t.co/k2DoMYqQuz pic.twitter.com/Awofatz3YD — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 1, 2023

The Spurs are the sixth choice to win the Summer League championship at +1300 at FanDuel.

Wembanyama to score 20+ points tonight is +122. Wembanyama to score 25+ points is +400 and to score 30+ points is +960.

Victor Wembanyama is the heavy favourite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year on @FanDuelCanada 🏆



Last year's 2nd overall pick Chet Holmgren is the 3rd choice to win the award. 👀 pic.twitter.com/sinnHVgjFk — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 6, 2023

After leading the LNB Pro A in France in points per game, rebounds per game, and blocks per game last season, I’m just looking forward to seeing how Wembanyama fares in his Summer League debut tonight.

After all, everything is bigger and better in Las Vegas.

Another Michael Rubin event: The Fanatics CEO is teaming up with the NBPA to host an NBA Summer League players party on Saturday night in Las Vegas, featuring Lil Baby performance, Joel Embiid, Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson and more. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2023

Carroll exits Diamondbacks loss with injury

Elly De La Cruz has batted .325 with four home runs and 15 RBI in his first 27 games for the Cincinnati Reds.

Despite his blazing start, he’s been considered a clear second choice to win NL Rookie of the Year thanks to the MVP-worthy performance that Corbin Carroll has delivered for the Arizona Diamondbacks throughout the first half of the season.

However, Carroll exited last night’s loss to the San Diego Padres with a shoulder injury.

This doesn't look good.



Corbin Carroll leaves the game in visible pain after a swing. pic.twitter.com/UbraB4y5ua — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) July 7, 2023

It’s the second time in seven days that Carroll experienced discomfort in the shoulder. It’s the same shoulder that forced him to miss almost all of the 2021 season following surgery.

If Carroll is forced to miss extensive time, it would be absolutely devastating for the Diamondbacks.

Torey Lovullo says Corbin Carroll has right shoulder discomfort, but "things checked out a little bit more positive than I was expecting."



He will get imaging done tomorrow morning and is currently without a timetable to return. pic.twitter.com/ArKkadT2K9 — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) July 7, 2023

It would also open the door for De La Cruz and others in the NL Rookie of the Year market.

That’s a significant development for anyone who decided to take a flyer on De La Cruz at 4-to-1 odds or longer following his sensational start.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Friday’s MLB slate

Last night was not a good one for the Diamondbacks, and it wasn’t a good night for anyone who tailed the FanDuel Best Bet in Morning Coffee.

We fall to 3-1 to start July. ⛈️



Diamondbacks ML 🗑️



Arizona was shut out for the first time this season, swept for the first time this season, has lost four in a row for the first time this season and Corbin Carroll left with an injury. 🤔 #GamblingTwitter https://t.co/wVeouN8I8M — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) July 7, 2023

Arizona was shut out for the first time and swept in a three-game series for the first time this season. It’s also the first time the Diamondbacks have lost four in a row this season.

Did I mention they also lost the NL Rookie of the Year favourite in Carroll?

Let’s turn the page and try to finish the week off with a FanDuel Best Bet winner for Friday’s MLB slate.

I’ll take the Cincinnati Reds first five money line at +114 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cincinnati’s rookie starter Andrew Abbott is 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA.

In his major-league debut on June 5, Abbott pitched six scoreless innings against the Brewers in a 2-0 win. He’s pitched at least 5.2 innings in each of his six starts and he’s allowed more than one earned run only once.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee’s starter Corbin Burnes posted a 4.99 ERA in June. The Brewers have split his first eight home starts with a 4-4 record.

🔴 Winners in 20 of the last 24

🔴 5 straight dubs

🔴 10 games over .500#ATOBTTR pic.twitter.com/LDUYQuAnDU — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 6, 2023

If Abbott pitches the way that he did in his first start against Milwaukee, then the Reds should be able to give him enough run support to get the win tonight.

I’ll take Cincinnati first five innings money line at +114 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Friday’s MLB slate.

Good luck to anyone who tails. Have a great weekend, everyone!