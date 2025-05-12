Capture the Flagg: Jazz, Wizards, Hornets have best odds to win NBA Draft Lottery
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery takes place Monday night as one lucky franchise will win the right's to select with the first pick in the upcoming draft.
Freshman sensation Cooper Flagg took the NCAA scene by storm this year, leading Duke to the Final Four and becoming the first Blue Devil to win the John Wooden Award since Zion Williamson in 2019.
The 18-year-old projects to be the first name picked in the draft this year, meaning tonight could be a big night for Flagg and his career.
The draft lottery is determined with ping pong balls numbered one through 14. One will be drawn, then a second, then a third, then a fourth.
Whichever team has that combination of numbers wins the lottery and the No. 1 pick next month in the NBA draft.
Teams that finished lower in the standings have more combinations than the teams that won more games.
Here is a look at the betting odds on FanDuel for which team will be drawn as the No. 1 overall pick.
Team to be Drawn as the Number 1 Overall Pick
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LOTTERY ODDS
|Betting Odds
|Utah
|17-65
|14.00 per cent
|+550
|Washington
|18-64
|14.00 per cent
|+550
|Charlotte
|19-63
|14.00 per cent
|+550
|New Orleans
|21-61
|12.50 per cent
|+600
|Philadelphia
|24-58
|10.50 per cent
|+750
|Brooklyn
|26-56
|9.00 per cent
|+850
|Toronto
|30-52
|7.50 per cent
|+1000
|San Antonio
|34-48
|6.00 per cent
|+1200
|Phoenix (to Houston via Brooklyn)
|36-46
|3.80 per cent
|+2100
|Portland
|36-46
|3.70 per cent
|+2100
|Dallas
|39-43
|1.80 per cent
|+3900
|Chicago
|39-43
|1.70 per cent
|+4400
|Sacramento
|40-42
|0.80 per cent
|+8900
|Atlanta (to San Antonio)
|40-42
|0.70 per cent
|N/A
Is This The Dagger?
Six years ago on May 12th, Kawhi Leonard hit the shot of all shots to send the Toronto Raptors through to the third round of the NBA Playoffs with a thrilling buzzer beater to against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Now, the Raptors enter Monday night hoping for a some more May 12th magic again as they have a 7.5 per cent chance to win the lottery and are +1000 on FanDuel.
While the Raptors went on to win the ultimate prize in 2019, the team might be happy to settle tonight for a runner-up display and are +290 to be drawn as a top 3 pick for the draft.
Here is a look at the odds for each team on Monday to be drawn inside the top 3 picks.
Team to be Drawn as a Top 3 Pick
|Team
|Odds
|Utah Jazz
|+135
|Washington Wizards
|+135
|Charlotte Hornets
|+135
|New Orleans Pelicans
|+150
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+190
|Brooklyn Nets
|+230
|Toronto Raptors
|+290
|San Antonio Spurs
|+320
|Houston Rockets
|+600
|Portland Trail Blazers
|+650
|Dallas Mavericks
|+1300
|Chicago Bulls
|+1400
|Sacramento Kings
|+2900