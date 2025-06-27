It was a game that had been circled for months.

Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers.

The top picks of the 2024 and 2025 Drafts were set to meet for the first time as pros Friday night, with Bueckers and the Dallas Wings hosting Clark and her Indiana Fever.

However, Clark will be sidelined for this game with the same groin injury that kept her out of action on Thursday.

The Fever enter Friday night on the heels of a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks and have lost three of their last four.

Meanwhile, Dallas, at 4-12, has the third-worst record in the league but has won three of its last four games.

Despite the teams trending in opposite directions, the Fever opened as -148 favourites to win. With Clark out, that number has dropped slightly to -134.

You can watch the game LIVE on TSN5 at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT.

Before the game tips off, let’s take a dive into Bueckers' impressive scoring streak to start her career.

FIVE ON THE JERSEY, (AT LEAST) 10 ON THE SCORESHEET

It’s only been 12 games, but Bueckers has already joined some elite company when it comes to scoring as a rookie.

Having scored at least 10 points in every game to start her career, Bueckers enters Friday night with the 12th-longest streak of double-digit points in consecutive games to start a WNBA career.

While the start for Bueckers is impressive, she still has a few games to go to set the longest streak just this season.

Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron started her career with 14 straight double-digit points before her streak ended Tuesday night.

Once Bueckers catches Citron, she’ll have a long way to go before getting close to A’ja Wilson’s record of 33, which she set when she did it in every game of her 2018 Rookie of the Year campaign.

Sitting 21 games back, Bueckers could still catch Wilson this season despite missing some time thanks to a longer schedule.

How long will the streak last? It’s tough to project.

Bueckers is -3000 to score 10 points on Friday night, which comes with an implied probability of 96.15 per cent.

So it appears that the streak isn’t expected to end anytime soon.