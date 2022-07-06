EDMONTON — American linebacker Tre Watson has found a new home.

Watson joined the Edmonton Elks practice roster Wednesday. He was released by Montreal on Monday after starting in the Alouettes' first four games of the season.

Watson had 24 tackles and a sack this season with Montreal after recording seven tackles over eight games with the CFL club in 2021.

Edmonton also added Canadian Jamel Lyles and American Jordan Scarlett, both running backs, to the practice roster.

Lyles, of Surrey, B.C., joins the Elks after being released by the B.C. Lions in May. Lyles spent two seasons with the Lions (2019, '21), registering 11 carries for 86 yards in 12 games.

Scarlett was released by Montreal on June 5. He came to the CFL after being selected in the fifth round of the '19 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers and also spent time with the Detroit Lions (2020) and Miami Dolphins (2021).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2022.