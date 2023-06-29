TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported Wednesday that Edmonton Elks star free-agent acquisition Eugene Lewis has been placed on the six-game injured list.

The @GoElks add WR Eugene Lewis to 6-game injured list. #CFL — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) June 29, 2023

Lewis, 30, has recorded 11 receptions for 200 yards and one touchdown through three games with the Elks this season.

The Norristown, Pa., native is in his first season with the Elks after spending five seasons with the Alouettes (2017-19, 2021-22), appearing in 69 games. He caught 276 passes for 4,347 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Over the span of his time with the Als, Lewis was twice named a CFL All-Star (2021, 2022), was thrice an East Division All-Star (2019-22) and in the 2022 season.

Lewis signed with the Alouettes in 2017 following a collegiate career spent at Penn State University (2012-15) and the University of Oklahoma (2016).