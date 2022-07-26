Jon Ryan's stay with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats wasn't a long one.

The veteran punter was traded to the Edmonton Elks for an eighth-round pick on Tuesday.

Ryan, 40, returned to the CFL for the first time since 2005 when he signed with his home province Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2019.

He appeared in 28 games over the last two season for the Green Riders registering 8,192 yards on 169 punts.

A native of Regina, Ryan spent two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2004 and 2005 before heading south with the Green Bay Packers. After two seasons with the Packers, Ryan spent a decade with the Seattle Seahawks and was a part of the team's Super Bowl XLVIII-winning team in 2014.