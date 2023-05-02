With the second overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft, the Edmonton Elks selected University of Montreal Carabins linebacker Michael Brodrique.

A 24-year-old native Quebec native, Brodrique was a two-time RSEQ All-Star and 2021 U SPORTS second-team All-Canadian,

Brodrique has 68.5 total tackles (62 solo), 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and interception and a pass breakup in 22 career games with Carabins