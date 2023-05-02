Elks take Brodrique with second pick of 2023 CFL Draft
With the second overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft, the Edmonton Elks selected University of Montreal Carabins linebacker Michael Brodrique.
Our Team. Our City. Our Guy.— Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) May 3, 2023
Got who we wanted at No. 2.
DETAILS | https://t.co/aMwS9Fh5PT#OurTeamOurCity #GoElks #CFLDraft pic.twitter.com/r7TT573XeV
A 24-year-old native Quebec native, Brodrique was a two-time RSEQ All-Star and 2021 U SPORTS second-team All-Canadian,
Brodrique has 68.5 total tackles (62 solo), 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and interception and a pass breakup in 22 career games with Carabins