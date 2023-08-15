The Edmonton Elks announced on Tuesday that they have mutually agreed to part ways with president and CEO Victor Cui, effective immediately. Cui, a product of Edmonton, was named president and CEO of the Elks in January 2022.

“We thank Victor for his work during his time with the Club. This was a difficult decision for everyone involved, but as a Board we believe it’s in the best interests of all parties to move in a new direction,” said Tom Richards, Chair of the EE Football Club Board of Directors.

“I have made the difficult decision to step back from the Club and focus on my family. Despite the team’s current record, I have full confidence that the positives we are starting to see on the field will lead to success moving forward. I want to thank the Board for this incredible opportunity and look forward to my role as a lifelong fan,” said Cui.

The club will commence the search for a new president and CEO in the coming weeks with the club's day-to-day business operations being led by the existing business operations senior leadership team in the interim.

“The Board has the utmost confidence in the Club’s senior business leadership team, who continue to work hard during a challenging time for the Club. Collectively, we are committed to making sure the Edmonton Elks remain a community-owned team that all Edmontonians can be proud of.”

