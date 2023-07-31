Newly-promoted Edmonton Elks offensive coordinator Jarious Jackson told TSN's Ryan Rishaug on Monday that change is coming at quarterback for the winless Elks this week.

The new starter has not been named yet, as Jarret Doege and Canadian Tre Ford will battle for the spot in practice. Taylor Cornelius, who has been the primary QB throughout the year, has been demoted to the third spot in the depth chart.

McAdoo remains on staff and will slide to defensive role. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 31, 2023

Cornelius, 27, has completed 101-of-173 pass attempts this year for 1,250 yards with four touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Through eight games, the Elks are last in the CFL in points for (105), offensive points (99), net offence (2,336), and completion percentage (60.1).

If Ford is chosen as the starter, he will become the first Canadian quarterback to start a game in the CFL since Nathan Rourke quarterbacked the B.C. Lions in the Western Final against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last season.

Edmonton set a North American sports record with their 21st consecutive home loss over the weekend when they were shut out by the Lions 27-0.