Elks release American WRs Hall, Pope
The Edmonton Elks announced Tuesday they have released a pair of American wide receivers in Jaylen Hall and Zane Pope.
The duo both signed with the Elks on July 16.
Hall played last season at Western Kentucky University as a graduate student, while Pope played his senior year at Fresno State University in 2022.
Additionally, the Elks released South African-born kicker Wihan van der Riet from the suspended list.