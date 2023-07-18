The Edmonton Elks announced Tuesday they have released a pair of American wide receivers in Jaylen Hall and Zane Pope.

The duo both signed with the Elks on July 16.

Hall played last season at Western Kentucky University as a graduate student, while Pope played his senior year at Fresno State University in 2022.

Additionally, the Elks released South African-born kicker Wihan van der Riet from the suspended list.