Elks release Canadian FB Villamizar
The Edmonton Elks announced Sunday they have released Canadian fullback Mario Villamizar.
The 28-year-old dressed for four games with the Green and Gold this season.
A native of St. Catherines Ont., and a product of Laurier University, Villamizar previously spent three seasons with the BC Lions (2019, 2021-22).