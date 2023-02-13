The Edmonton Elks have released Canadian running back Ante Litre just one month after the two agreed to a contract extension, the team announced via press release Monday.

Litre, 28, appeared in all 18 games for the Elks last season, where he totaled 241 rushing yards with one touchdown and 89 receiving yards on 16 catches.

The Elks agreed to a one-year contract extension with Litre on Jan 14.

The Vancouver native played his first four seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, who drafted him 28th overall in the 2017 draft.

Litre was a member of the 2018 Stampeders team that won the Grey Cup.

In 73 career games, he has a total of 592 rushing yards and three touchdowns, as well as 41 catches for 319 yards.

Canadian defensive lineman Malik Tyne was also released. He played in 16 games over the last two seasons with the Elks, with one sack and 11 tackles.