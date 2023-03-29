The Edmonton Elks announced Wednesday they have released American running back James Wilder Jr.

American quarterback Vincent Testaverde Jr. was also released.

Wilder played in three games for the Elks in 2022 before he announced on Twitter in December that broke his neck and would need spinal surgery to play.

9 months ago I signed as one of the highest paid RBs in the game coming off a MVP season. This season I broke my neck and was told I need spinal surgery to play. Now @GoElks have no interest no more and I was told that I’m being released with the neck injury and all! Sheeesh!🤦🏾‍♂️ — Wilder Sports Academy (@IAm_Wilder32) December 4, 2022

Wilder, 30, joined the Elks after spending three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2017-19). In his first season with the Elks, Wilder rushed for 770 yards and a pair of touchdowns and was the Elks Most Outstanding Player.

In his rookie 2017 Grey-Cup winning season with the Argonauts, the Tampa, Fla., native rushed for 872 yards and five touchdowns with an additional 533 yards coming through the air, earning the Canadian Football League's Most Outstanding Rookie Award in 2017.

A product of Florida State University, Wilder has amassed 2,917 career rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 530 carries.