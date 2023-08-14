The last-place Edmonton Elks are set to part ways with president Victor Cui, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

The official announcement could come as soon as Tuesday.

Hearing that @GoElks & team president Victor Cui will be parting ways. The move could become official by tomorrow. @TSN_Sports @CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/H48r6z96Hf — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 15, 2023

Cui, a product of Edmonton, was named president and CEO of the Elks in January 2022.

The Elks finished last in the West Division in 2022 with a 4-14 record and are last in the CFL this season, losing all nine of their games.

“We have two penalties and zero turnovers in the first half, and then we turn around and have eight penalties and two turnovers in the second half and give them momentum," Elks head coach and general manager Chris Jones told The Canadian Press after their most recent loss last week against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. "We couldn't regain momentum because we were too busy trying to give the game away in the second half.

“It is the most frustrating thing I’ve ever had to deal with, but we’ve got a good bunch of kids in there. They work hard.”

Edmonton has lost 13 straight games overall and have dropped 22 straight games at home, a North American professional sports record.