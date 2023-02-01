The Edmonton Elks announced Wednesday they have signed defensive lineman A.C. Leonard and have re-signed fellow defensive lineman Christian Rector to a one-year contract extension.

Leonard, 31, joins the Elks after being released by the Roughriders a day prior.

“A.C. is a dynamic player and who’s an elite pass rusher,” said Elks assistant general manager Geroy Simon in a statement “We’re elated to have the opportunity to bring him to the Green and Gold and reunite him with Coach Jones.”

Leonard spent the past three seasons (2019-22) in his second stint with the Riders. The Tennessee State product spent the 2017 season with the Ottawa Redblacks following his first two seasons with the Riders (2016-17).

The Palatka, Fla., native's first Canadian Football League season was in 2015 with the BC Lions.

Leonard tallied 33 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in 13 games played with the Roughriders in the 2022 season.

In 97 career CFL games, Leonard has recorded 234 tackles, 39 sacks and six forced fumbles.

Rector, 25, returns for a third season with the Elks. The South Pasadena, Calif., native played eight games in 2022, recording 13 defensive tackles and ranking third on the Elks with three sacks.

“Christian made great strides last season,” says Simon. “When healthy he showed great ability to get to the quarterback. We look forward to his continued development”

In 19 career CFL games, Rector has 23 defensive tackles, two tackles on special teams, seven sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.