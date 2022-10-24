The Edmonton Elks announced Monday that they have signed American wide receiver Dillon Mitchell to a two-year contract extension through the 2025 season.

The 25-year-old from Memphis, Tenn., signed with the Elks as a free agent in July and played nine games for the Elks. A product of the University of Oregon, Mitchell finished the 2022 season second on the team in touchdowns (4), third in receiving yards (637) and led the Elks in receptions over 30 yards (6).

Mitchell was originally selected with the 239th overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2019 NFL Draft. Mitchell went on to spend time during the 2019 and 2020 seasons on the Vikings’ practice squad before joining the Elks.