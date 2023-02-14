Dickenson wants to preach patience this season, says Roughriders have a plan for QB

The Edmonton Elks have signed American wide receiver/ return specialist Kyran Moore, the team announced Tuesday.

Moore, 26, spent the previous four seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2018-19, 2021-22).

“Kyran Moore brings the coveted versatility and playmaking ability to our offense and return game,” said Geroy Simon, Elks assistant general manager in a statement. “When he’s got the ball in his hands, he’s dangerous from anywhere on the field.”

As a rookie in 2018, Moore brought back two punts for touchdowns, and his punt return average of 13.4 yards (389 yards on 29 returns) was best in the CFL among players with at least 29 return attempts.

The Bessemer, Ala., native played in seven games in 2022, catching 26 passes for 295 yards.