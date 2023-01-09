The Edmonton Elks announced the signing of CFL All-Star defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy on Monday.

Purifoy, 30, appeared in all 18 games for the BC Lions last season, recording 55 tackles, three picks and a sack. He was released by the Lions last week.

The Florida product has appeared in 101 contests with the Lions, Saskatchewan Roughriders and Ottawa Redblacks over six seasons. For his CFL career, Purifoy has 282 tackles, eight sacks, 16 interceptions and six forced fumbles.

A native of Cantonment, FL, Purifoy appeared in 11 games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2014.

The team also announced the signing of free-agent DB Kai Gray on Monday. Gray spent 2022 at Lincoln after stints at Sam Houston State and Rutgers.