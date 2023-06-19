The Edmonton Elks announced Monday they have signed American defensive back Marcus Lewis and moved fellow defensive back Ed Gainey to the six-game injured list.

Lewis returns to the Elks after spending time with the Elks during training camp before being released on May 16.

The Washington, D.C., native played four games for the Ottawa Redblacks in 2021, recording nine total tackles. Last season Lewis appeared in six games for the Philadelphia Stars of the United States Football League, recording 11 defensive tackles.

Collegiately, Lewis played two seasons with the University of Maryland (2018-19), racking up 44 total tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups, and one fumble recovery in 15 games for the Terrapins.

Lewis played his freshman and sophomore years with the Florida State Seminoles before transferring for his junior year.

Gainey, 33, was forced to leave the Elks' Week 2 loss to the BC Lions in the second quarter due to an upper-body injury.

A product of Appalachian State University, Gainey played all 18 games for the Elks in 2022, recording 47 defensive tackles and tied for a team-leading five pass knockdowns.

Gainey has also played for the Montreal Alouettes (2012, 13) Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2014, 2015) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2016 – 2021).

The Winston-Salem, N.C., native is a two-time All-Star in 2017 and 2018.