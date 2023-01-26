The Edmonton Elks signed linebacker Nyles Morgan to a two-year extension, keeping him in Edmonton through 2024.

Morgan, 26, only appeared in six games last season due to injuries and registered 41 defensive tackles and one forced fumble.

The 6-foot-2 linebacker was the team's nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie in 2021 after he led the team with 66 defensive tackles in 13 games.

Prior to joining the Elks, Morgan played five games with the XFL's Seattle Dragons where he recorded 16 combined tackles.

Morgan is a Notre Dame alum, where he appeared in 44 games combining for 243 tackles and six sacks. The Chicago native's 47 tackles in his freshman year in 2014 was the eighth-highest in program history and was named the Notre Dame Defensive Newcomer of the Year.