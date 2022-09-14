The Edmonton Elks have signed quarterback Taylor Cornelius to a two-year extension through 2024, the club announced on Wednesday.

Cornelius, who turns 27 this week, is in his second season with the team and has assumed starter's duties after an injury to Tre Ford.

Taylor’s a young up-and-coming quarterback,” Elks assistant general manager Geroy Simon said in a statement. “He is trending in the right direction, so we’re excited about his future with the Edmonton Elks.”

In eight games this season, Cornelius has thrown for 1,936 yards on 147-for-251 passing with eight touchdowns and six picks. The Oklahoma State product has also added 291 yards and five TDs on the ground.

A native of Amarillo, TX, Cornelius joined the Elks after a season in the XFL with the Tampa Bay Vipers.

The Elks return to action on Friday night against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Ford, a rookie out of Waterloo, will be dressed for his first game since his stint on the six-game injured list.