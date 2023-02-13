The son of a Heisman Trophy winner is coming to the Edmonton Elks.

The club announced the signing of quarterback Vincent Testaverde Jr. on Monday. Testaverde is the son of Miami legend and two-time Pro Bowl QB Vinny Testaverde.

The younger Testaverde finished his collegiate career with Albany after previous stops at Texas Tech and his father's alma mater, the Hurricanes. In his final college season in 2018, Testaverde threw for 1,714 yards and 11 touchdowns in eight games.

After attending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp in 2019, Testaverde signed with the BC Lions in 2020, but never saw action with the season cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 26-year-old Testaverde spent 2021 with the Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League.

The Heisman winner in 1986, the elder Testaverde was the first overall pick of the 1987 NFL Draft by the Bucs. He would go on to appear in 233 games over 21 seasons with the Bucs, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers.