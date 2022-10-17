The Edmonton Elks announced on Monday that quarterback Taylor Cornelius suffered a spleen injury during Saturday's loss to the Toronto Argonauts and was hospitalized that evening.

The 27-year-old is still in hospital for observation, but is expected to make a full recovery, the team said in a statement.

The Elks will be without Cornelius for Friday's season finale against the BC Lions from Commonwealth Stadium. Canadian Tre Ford will get the start behind centre.

Tough situation for #Elks as they try to end their 2-year home losing streak. 🇨🇦 Tre Ford will be the starter this Friday vs @BCLions. @CFLonTSN https://t.co/pp81nmAHNN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) October 17, 2022

Cornelius threw for 2,768 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions over 12 games with the Elks this season, his second campaign in Edmonton. He added 502 yards rushing with seven touchdowns.

Edmonton sits last in the CFL with a 4-13 record and haven't won a game at home all season.