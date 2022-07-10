Elks QB Cornelius to start vs. Alouettes in place of injured Ford

Edmonton Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius will start in Week 6's matchup against the Montreal Alouettes, according to head coach Chris Jones.

Cornelius, 26, will be starting in place of injured quarterback Tre Ford after he suffered a collarbone injury during the Elks' 49-6 loss to the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday night.

Ford, 24, is expected to miss multiple weeks with the injury.

Cornelius threw for 1,795 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games last season with the Elks and has not made an appearance this season.

Quarterback Nick Arbuckle will serve as backup on Thursday against the Alouettes. He has thrown for 892 yards with two touchdowns and eight interceptions in five games this season.