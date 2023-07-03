The Edmonton Elks will turn the offence back over to Taylor Cornelius, who will start at quarterback against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 5 on Thursday.

Taylor Cornelius will start at QB on Thursday against the Riders. Jarret Doege will be the backup with Tre Ford dressing as the #3 QB. Cornelius will handle short yardage. #Elks #CFL — Dave Campbell (@Dave_CHED) July 3, 2023

Jarret Doege will be the primary backup, with Canadian Tre Ford dressing as the third option.

Cornelius watched from the sidelines in Elks' Week 4 26-7 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks, who snapped a 13-game home losing streak in the process.

Cornelius has completed 61.5 per cent of his passes for 440 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.