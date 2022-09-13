Edmonton Elks head coach Chris Jones confirmed that quarterback Tre Ford will be dressed when his team visits the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night.

Taylor Cornelius will get the start behind centre.

A rookie out of Waterloo, the 24-year-old Ford has been out of action since a July 7 game against the Calgary Stampeders with a collarbone injury in which he exited early. He was placed on the six-game injury list.

Chris Jones says QB Tre Ford will dress this week for the #Elks and will be an option in Regina if something happens to Taylor Cornelius Ford hasn’t played since July 7 due to injury — Morley Scott (@Morley_Scott) September 13, 2022

The eighth overall pick of the 2022 CFL Draft, Ford was in the midst of his second start when he incurred in the injury.

In five games this season, Ford threw for 219 yards on 18-for-32 passing with a touchdown and two picks. He added 77 yards on the ground.

At 3-10, the Elks sit last in the West Division and are the first team in the league to double-digit losses this season. The team has gone 2-5 in Ford's absence.

The 6-7 Roughriders hold a six-point lead on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for a crossover playoff spot.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reported last week that Ford was expected to be active for Friday's game.