Canadian quarterback Tre Ford of the Edmonton Elks is expected to miss at least a couple weeks with a collarbone injury suffered Thursday night in a blowout 49-6 loss to the Calgary Stampeders, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Tre Ford is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks with a collarbone injury. No decision made yet on whether to add him to the 6-game inj list, but it appears headed that way. Kai Locksley is fine and could be an option at QB for #Elks in next game on Thurs. @CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/1nBOhjLKKm — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) July 8, 2022

There has been no decision made on whether Ford needs to go on the six-game injured list, but Lalji says it "appears headed that way."

The 24-year-old first-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft suffered a blow to his throwing shoulder in the first half and was seen wearing a sling on the sideline. Nick Arbuckle assumed the duties under centre. Kai Locksley made his way into the game as well, but was sidelined in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury.

Lalji said Locksley feels fine and could start for the Elks on Thursday against the Montreal Alouettes in Week 6.

Ford, a native of Niagara Falls who played at the University of Waterloo, completed two passes for 52 yards on Thursday.

Edmonton is last in the West Division with a 1-4 record.