Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford has been diagnosed with a sprained SC joint and could miss up to four weeks, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

#CFL injury updates:

🏈 #Elks Tre Ford has 1st degree sprain of his SC joint. Could be out up to 4 weeks



🏈 #BCLions Bryan Burnham’s punctured lung is healing well. Timeline for return will have more to do with his fractured ribs. Hopes to play July 29 game at #Riders @CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/sgjjXz3G0O — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) July 11, 2022

Ford, 24, sustained the collarbone injury during the Elks' 49-6 loss to the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday night. The rookie QB made his first start in Week 4 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, leading the team to their only win of the season after throwing for 159 yards and a touchdown while adding 61 yards on the ground. He replaced starter Nick Arbuckle, who threw six interceptions to just two touchdowns over the first three weeks of the season.

Elks head coach Chris Jones has announced that Taylor Cornelius will start the team's Week 6 matchup against the Montreal Alouettes. Arbuckle will serve as the backup.

The Elks are 1-4 and sit last in the West Division.