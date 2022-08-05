Elks president Cui: 'I think we're about to win four in a row'

Currently sitting at 2-5 this season, Edmonton Elks president Victor Cui believes his team is about to go on a run.

"I'll make this call right now, I think we're about to win four in a row; we have BC, Saskatchewan, then back-to-back [against] Ottawa, I think all of those are winnable," Cui told TSN 1260 Edmonton on Friday.

Coming off a bye week following a 24-10 loss at home to the undefeated Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the Elks are scheduled to travel to British Columbia to play the Lions on Saturday.

The Elks have played in BC once already this season: a 59-15 embarrassment at the hands of the Lions in their season opener back on June 11.

"What I care about is win or lose, the next day we decide to go back to work and try to improve," Cui said.

He continued to reflect on their first matchup with the Lions, saying "I think we've [improved] since our loss in BC, you've seen coach Chris Jones tweak and tweak and tweak, we've done over 80 transactions since the start of the season, since that BC game."

"We win those next four, all in a row, that takes us to 6-5, and we still have another seven games in the season," he said. "If we do that, get to 6-5, that's like starting the season all over again."

The various roster moves have been a necessity given the Elks' luck with injuries to this point in the season, but Cui is confident the team believes in Jones, who serves as head coach as well as general manager.

"When you talk to the players, they have such a high level of confidence in coach Jones and the coaching staff, they just believe in what he does because he has a track record of building success," said Cui.

"There is extreme confidence in his leadership, they're ready and willing to run through a brick wall for him, so that is really encouraging," he added.

In a final vote of confidence for the active style of management Jones has employed this season, Cui noted: "I don't think they see the changes and the things that he's doing as disruptive, my sense is that they see it and they think 'this is what it takes to build a winning team and I'm here to do my part.'"

Given the injuries and rough start to the season, Cui loved the timing of the their first bye in Week 8.

"We needed this breather to recharge, fill up our tank, and now I think we're ready to go," he said.

Despite the 2-5 record which puts the Elks at the bottom of the West Division, Cui is still thinking positive.

"If we can get some luck on our side, less injuries over these next seven weeks, we're in really good shape," he said.