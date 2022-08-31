Elks WR Lawler to miss at least two weeks with ankle injury

Stegall: 'You look for bright spots on a bad team, and Kenny Lawler is a bright spot'

It appears the Edmonton Elks will be without one of their best offensive talents for the next while as wide receiver Kenny Lawler is expected to miss at least two weeks with an ankle injury, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Lalji notes there is a chance the 28-year-old will need to go on the six-game injured list with the injury.

Lawler caught three passes for 146 yards in a loss to the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday. On the season, Lawler ranks third in the CFL in receiving yards with 849 on 56 receptions, including five touchdowns.

This is Lawler's first season in Edmonton after winning two Grey Cups with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2019 and 2021, his first two seasons in the CFL. The California native was named an All-Star in 2021.

The Elks sit last in the West Division with a 3-8 record.