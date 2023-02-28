The Edmonton Oilers stayed busy on Tuesday, acquiring defenceman Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenceman Tyson Barrie, forward Reid Schaefer, a 2023 first-round pick and a fourth-round selection in 2024.

Originally taken in the fourth round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the Predators, the 32-year-old Ekholm is in his 12th NHL season.

The Borlange, Sweden native has appeared in 57 games this season, scoring five goals and adding 13 assists over 21:44 of ice time a night.

Ekholm is in the first season of a four-year, $25 million deal ($6.25 million AAV).

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes the Predators will retain four per cent of Ekholm's salary.

For his career, Ekholm has 62 goals and 206 assists in 719 career games.

Internationally, Ekholm has represented the Tre Kronor on a number of occasions and was a member of the Sweden squad that won a gold medal at the 2018 IIHF World Championship in Denmark.

Barrie, 31, is in the second year of a three-year, $13.5 million deal. He's appeared in 61 games this season, recording 10 goals and 33 assists in 19:08 of ice time a night.

A native of Victoria, BC, Barrie is in his 12th season, having previously spent time with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche.

Schaefer, 19, was the 32nd overall pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Oilers acquired forward Patrik Puistola from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forward Jesse Puljujarvi.