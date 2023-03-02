The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Nick Bjugstad from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for prospect Michael Kesselring and a third-round pick, TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports.

Rishaug adds that the Coyotes will retain 50 per cent of Bjugstad's $900K salary.

3rd confirmed for Bjugstad, AZ 50% retained — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) March 2, 2023

The 30-year-old has scored 13 goals and 23 points in 59 games for the Coyotes this season.

A native of Minneapolis, Minn., Bjugstad was drafted by the Florida Panthers with the 19th overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft. Bjugstad played seven seasons with the Panthers, leading the team in scoring with 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) in 76 games as a rookie in 2013-14 and finished 13th in voting for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL's top rookie.

Bjugstad was traded from the Panthers to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019. He spent two seasons with the Penguins (2018-19, 2019-20) before being traded to the Minnesota Wild.

Following his time with the Wild, Bjugstad signed a one-year deal with the Coyotes as a free agent.