The Edmonton Oilers acquired the rights to centre Jayden Grubbe from the New York Rangers in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round selection on Wednesday.

The forward scored 39 goals & 95 assists in 194 career WHL regular season games with the Red Deer Rebels.



The forward scored 39 goals & 95 assists in 194 career WHL regular season games with the Red Deer Rebels.

Grubbe had 18 goals and 67 points in 64 games with the WHL's Red Deer Rebels this season. He added two goals and 16 points in 14 playoff games.

The 20-year-old was selected in the third round - 65th overall - by the Rangers in 2021 draft.