Oilers' McDavid earns third Hart Trophy
Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid won his third Hart Trophy as the player voted most valuable to his team by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
McDavid beat out Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak and Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk for the award after receiving 195 first-place votes.
The 26-year-old led all scorers by registering 64 goals and 153 points in 82 games last season and became the first player to reach the 150-point plateau since Pittsburgh Penguins legend Mario Lemieux in the 1995-96 campaign
McDavid adds to his packed trophy case after winning the Art Ross Trophy, Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, and Hart Trophy in 2023.