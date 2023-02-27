How much of a measuring stick is game against Bruins for Oilers?

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid is the first player to reach 50 goals this season, achieving the milestone with a two-goal game against the Boston Bruins on Monday.

After reaching the 40-goal mark four times, including this season, this is McDavid’s first career 50-goal campaign.

The 26-year-old has played in 61 games this season, and his previous career high in goals coming into this year was 44, which he accomplished in 2021-22.

McDavid has captured the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s points leader four times, but he has never won the Rocket Richard Trophy which is awarded to the player with the most goals in a season.

He currently leads the league in both goals and assists.