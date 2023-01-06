McDavid showing no signs of slowing down as halfway point approaches

Just two games away from the halfway point of this season, Connor McDavid remains on a record pace.

The Edmonton Oilers star posted two assists in Thursday's 4-2 win over the New York Islanders, bringing him to 33 goals and 75 points through 40 games.

McDavid, who won the Art Ross Trophy with 44 goals and 123 points last season, is on pace to finish with 68 goals and 154 points.

Only five players have ever topped 150 points in a season, and the 25-year-old centre is just off the pace of becoming only the third player to reach the 160-point pinnacle. Wayne Gretzky topped 160 points nine times (1981-1987, 1989, 1991), while Mario Lemieux did so four times (1988, 1989, 1993, 1996).

Among players in this millennium, McDavid appears poised to set a new high in points by a wide margin this season.

Since 2000, only Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov's 128 points in 2019, San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton's 125 points in 2006, and New York Rangers forward Jaromir Jagr's 123 points in 2006 have either matched or excelled McDavid's 2021-22 mark.

.@cmcdavid97 continues to add 🍎s to his tree! At this point, I'm more comfortable calling it an orchard!



He becomes the fifth-fastest player to reach 500 career assists in NHL history! Congratulations to the @EdmontonOilers captain on this feat! pic.twitter.com/Ifm5iQF8Ry — NHLPA (@NHLPA) January 6, 2023

The first-overall pick in the 2015 draft is just 11 goals from matching his career-high, set last season. While his pace has slowed slightly, McDavid remains on track to join rare company among active players as he pursues his first Rocket Richard Trophy.

Since 2000, only Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin (2008), Lightning captain Steven Stamkos (2012), and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (2022) have hit the 60-goal plateau.

The last time a player hit the 70-goal plateau was the 1992-93 season, when rookie Teemu Selanne scored 76 goals for the Winnipeg Jets and a 23-year-old Alexander Mogilny scored 76 goals for the Buffalo Sabres.

McDavid currently has a three-goal lead in the NHL goal-scoring race over Sabres breakout star Tage Thompson and a 15-point lead in points over teammate Leon Draisaitl.

