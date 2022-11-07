Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid will play in his 500th career NHL game Monday against the Washington Capitals.

The Oilers captain has had one of the most prolific starts to a career and, barring an eight-point explosion against Washington, will rank sixth all-time in points through the first 500 games of a career.

McDavid, who sits at 722 points entering Monday's game, is eight back former Oiler Jari Kurri, who is fifth with 730 points in his first 500 games. Wayne Gretzky remains unchallenged for the all-time mark at 1,186 points in his first 500 games.

The 25-year-old McDavid already has the most points through 500 games of any player in this millennium, having passed Sidney Crosby's 706 points earlier this season.



Most Points Through 500 Career Games Player Points 1. Wayne Gretzky 1,186 2. Mario Lemieux 971 3. Peter Stastny 759 4. Mike Bossy 757 5. Jari Kurri 730 6. Connor McDavid* 722 7. Sidney Crosby 706

*Through 499 career games played

McDavid is off to a blistering pace this season, posting 12 goals and 25 points through 12 games. The star centre, who had a career-high 44 goals and 123 points last season, is currently on pace for 82 goals and 171 points.

The two-time Hart Trophy winner is currently the league's leader in both goals and points as the Oilers have started the season 7-5.