Oilers' Nurse suspended one game for instigating
Published
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been suspended one game for instigating a fight in Game 4 against the Vegas Golden Knights, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Thursday.
Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft was also fined $10,000.
Nurse was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting and a 10-minute misconduct at the 19:10 mark of the third period.
The Oilers defeated the Golden Knights 4-1 to even the second-round series at two games apiece.
Game 5 is scheduled for Friday in Las Vegas.