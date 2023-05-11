Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been suspended one game for instigating a fight in Game 4 against the Vegas Golden Knights, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Thursday.

Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse has been automatically suspended for one game and Coach Jay Woodcroft has been fined $10,000 under rule 46.21, Instigating in Final Five Minutes of Regulation. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 11, 2023

Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft was also fined $10,000.

Nurse was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting and a 10-minute misconduct at the 19:10 mark of the third period.

The Oilers defeated the Golden Knights 4-1 to even the second-round series at two games apiece.

Game 5 is scheduled for Friday in Las Vegas.