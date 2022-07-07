Holland admits Oilers may make more changes than usual this offseason

The Edmonton Oilers are looking for clarity from veteran defenceman Duncan Keith on his playing future.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland said Wednesday he's asked Keith to give the Oilers a final answer on whether he plans to play next season by this weekend.

"I've spoken to Duncan twice in the past few weeks. I feel I'm closer to knowing what he will do [retire or play], and I'd like a final answer by Saturday," Holland said.

Keith had one goal and 21 points in 64 games with the Oilers this past season, adding one goal and five points in 16 playoff games. He was acquired by the Oilers last summer from the Chicago Blackhawks for a draft pick and defenceman Caleb Jones.

The 38-year-old is signed through next season on the 13-year, $72 million contract he signed with the Blackhawks in 2009.

If Keith were to retire, the Oilers would free up $5.54 million cap space. According to CapFriendly, the Oilers currently have $7.13 million space, though the team could also free an additional $2.2 million if goaltender Mike Smith is placed on long-term injured reserve.

Drafted in the second round of the 2002 NHL Draft, Keith has 106 goals and 646 points in 1,256 career games with the Blackhawks and Oilers. He is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and won the Norris Trophy twice in Chicago - in 2010 and 2014.