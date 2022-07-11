Evander Kane has been granted permission by the Edmonton Oilers to speak to other teams ahead of hitting the open market on Wednesday, his agent Dan Milstein confirmed to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

"We were granted permission to speak with other clubs," Milstein said Monday. "While we are still hopeful to have a deal in place with Edmonton, we are starting the interview process with other clubs."

While keeping the Oil an option, Kane already on the market

Kane had 22 goals and 39 points in 43 games this season. He added 13 goals and 17 points in 15 games as Edmonton reached the Western Conference Final.

The 30-year-old winger first joined the Oilers in January on a pro-rated one-year, $2.1 million contract after his seven-year deal with the San Jose Sharks was terminated by the team.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland said last month his "hope" was to re-sign Kane this summer. Holland added, however, that he wasn't sure how Kane's grievance process with the Sharks would impact the Oilers ability to sign the winger.

"I don’t really have an answer for you because it’s sort of uncharted waters," Holland said. "I’m trying to gather as much information as I can. Obviously, Bob Nicholson was at the board of governors’ meeting, and I know Bill Daly addressed them. I’ve had multiple talks with (Kane's agent) Dan Milstein... It’s uncharted waters. I don’t have an answer for you because it’s not like this situation happens on a regular basis. We’re going to do the best that we can based on the information that we have.

"Certainly, the hope is to be able to bring Evander back, but there’s this situation, the cap, Evander and his agent’s wants and needs. Hopefully, everything lines up that we can bring him back.”

Kane was in the fourth season of a seven-year, $49 million deal when his contract was terminated due to an alleged breach of COVID-19 protocols. He stands to lose approximately $22.9 million from the deal.