Oilers’ Kane set to meet with doctors for clearance on return

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will meet with doctors as early as Monday to gain clearance to return from a wrist injury, TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported last week that Kane was on track to possibly make his return in Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning or on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.

Keeping an eye on the Evander Kane situation this week. Doctors appointment seeking clearance to play happening today we believe, Kane obviously eager to get going. Would be a huge add for a team that's finding its 5v5 game and in a tight race. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 16, 2023

The 31-year-old suffered a wrist laceration on Nov. 8 against the Lightning when he was cut by a skate blade and placed on long-term injured reserve after surgery. The winger was initially given a timeline of three-to-four months for recovery.

His return could provide a significant boost to the Oilers, who currently sit in the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference with a 24-18-3 record.

Kane has five goals and eight assists over 13 games this season with Oilers.

He is in the first year of a four-year, $20.5 million contract after joining the Oilers from the San Jose Sharks mid-season in 2021-22.