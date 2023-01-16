1h ago
Oilers’ Kane set to meet with doctors for clearance on return
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will meet with doctors as early as Monday to gain clearance to return from a wrist injury, TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3
TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported last week that Kane was on track to possibly make his return in Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning or on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.
The 31-year-old suffered a wrist laceration on Nov. 8 against the Lightning when he was cut by a skate blade and placed on long-term injured reserve after surgery. The winger was initially given a timeline of three-to-four months for recovery.
His return could provide a significant boost to the Oilers, who currently sit in the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference with a 24-18-3 record.
Kane has five goals and eight assists over 13 games this season with Oilers.
He is in the first year of a four-year, $20.5 million contract after joining the Oilers from the San Jose Sharks mid-season in 2021-22.