1h ago
Oilers' Kane 'stable' after suffering scary wrist injury
Edmonton Oilers veteran forward cut his left wrist badly during the second period of Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
TSN.ca Staff
Edmonton Oilers veteran forward Evander Kane is in stable condition after cutting his left wrist badly during the second period of Tuesday's game against the Lightning in Tampa Bay.
Kane was transported to hospital for surgery.
Kane fell to the ice after getting tangled up with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers before Patrick Maroon accidently skated over his wrist.
A large amount of blood was seen on the ice as Kane frantically raced to the bench holding his wrist immediately after getting cut. Kane went to the dressing room with paramedics and doctors.
The 31-year-old has five goals and eight assists over 13 games this season with Oilers. Kane is in the first-year of a four-year, $20.5 million contract after joining the Oilers from the San Jose Sharks mid-season in 2021-22.