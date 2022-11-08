Edmonton Oilers veteran forward Evander Kane is in stable condition after cutting his left wrist badly during the second period of Tuesday's game against the Lightning in Tampa Bay.

Kane was transported to hospital for surgery.

After suffering a wrist injury early in the second period, Evander Kane is stable and has been transported to hospital for a procedure later this evening. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 9, 2022

Kane fell to the ice after getting tangled up with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers before Patrick Maroon accidently skated over his wrist.

A large amount of blood was seen on the ice as Kane frantically raced to the bench holding his wrist immediately after getting cut. Kane went to the dressing room with paramedics and doctors.

The 31-year-old has five goals and eight assists over 13 games this season with Oilers. Kane is in the first-year of a four-year, $20.5 million contract after joining the Oilers from the San Jose Sharks mid-season in 2021-22.