Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and will not play this afternoon against the Colorado Avalanche. 

Kane has nine goals and 19 points in 24 games this season with Edmonton, his second with the team.  

The 31-year-old missed over a month earlier this season after suffering a cut wrist on Nov. 8 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He returned to the Oilers lineup on Jan. 17 against the Seattle Kraken. 

He is in the first season of a four-year, $20.5 million contract with an average annual value of $5.125 million. 

The Oilers are 5-1-4 in their last 10 games as they sit in the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. 