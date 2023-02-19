Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and will not play this afternoon against the Colorado Avalanche.

Evander Kane will not play this afternoon & is out of the lineup day to day with an upper-body injury. #LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 19, 2023

Kane has nine goals and 19 points in 24 games this season with Edmonton, his second with the team.

The 31-year-old missed over a month earlier this season after suffering a cut wrist on Nov. 8 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He returned to the Oilers lineup on Jan. 17 against the Seattle Kraken.

He is in the first season of a four-year, $20.5 million contract with an average annual value of $5.125 million.

The Oilers are 5-1-4 in their last 10 games as they sit in the first wild card spot in the Western Conference.