Evander Kane's return to the Edmonton Oilers lineup appears to be on the horizon.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that, while the timeline remains in flux, Kane might be ready for the team's Jan. 19 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning or on Jan. 21 against the Vancouver Canucks.

Dreger notes that as recently as last week, Kane was on track to return closer to the Feb. 4 All-Star Game.

Day by day, the timeline changes. A week ago it was around All Star. This morning, word @evanderkane could be ready as early as the 19th vs Tampa Bay, or the 21st vs Vancouver. https://t.co/x5Eun9Rj9m — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 10, 2023

The 31-year-old suffered a wrist laceration on Nov. 8 against the Lightning when he was cut by a skate blade and placed on long-term injured reserve after surgery. The winger was initially given a timeline of three-to-four months for recovery.

His return could provide a significant boost to the Oilers, who are clinging to the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference with a 21-18-3 record.

Kane has five goals and eight assists over 13 games this season with Oilers.

He is in the first year of a four-year, $20.5 million contract after joining the Oilers from the San Jose Sharks mid-season in 2021-22.