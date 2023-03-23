Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid scored two goals on Wednesday night against the Arizona Coyotes, including the OT winner, to reach the 60-goal plateau for the first time in his NHL career.

McDavid is the first player to reach 60 goals this season and joins last season’s Rocket Richard Trophy winner Auston Matthews as the only players to achieve the milestone since Steven Stamkos scored 60 during the 2011-12 campaign.

The 26-year-old scored his 60 goals in 72 games, the Oilers have 10 games left on the schedule.

Both Stamkos and Matthews finished their seasons with exactly 60 goals.

McDavid also leads the league with 138 points as he chases his third-straight Art Ross Trophy, which would be the fifth of his eight-year career.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native has never finished a season with the league’s most goals and entered the 2022-23 season with a career high of 44.