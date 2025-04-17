SCOREBOARD

Powered by:

FanDuel Sponsored Image

Oilers priced to end Kings’ season for fourth straight year

Published

For the fourth consecutive season, the Edmonton Oilers will face the Los Angeles Kings in the opening round of the NHL playoffs.

Having defeated the Kings in each of the past three postseasons, Edmonton is a -138 favourite to advance to the second round, according to FanDuel.

Los Angeles won the regular-season series 3-1, but Edmonton was missing Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl for two of those games.

LAK/EDM Series Winner

Team Odds
Edmonton  -138
Los Angeles  +115

Edmonton is +155 to win the first game and series, while the Kings are +200 to do the same. 

Here is a look at a few other series props on FanDuel.

LAK/EDM Series Correct Score

Series Outcome Odds
Los Angeles Kings 4-0 +1600
Los Angeles Kings 4-1 +700
Los Angeles Kings 4-2 +550
Los Angeles Kings 4-3 +480
Edmonton Oilers 4-0 +1000
Edmonton Oilers 4-1 +500
Edmonton Oilers 4-2 +390
Edmonton Oilers 4-3 +480

SERIES SPREAD 

The Oilers (-1.5) are +138 to cover the series spread, something they have done two of the three seasons they have beat the Kings in the playoffs.  

LAK/EDM Series Alternate Spread

Series Outcome Odds
Los Angeles Kings -1.5 +210
Los Angeles Kings -2.5 +470
Los Angeles Kings -3.5 +1600
Los Angeles Kings +2.5 -450
Los Angeles Kings +3.5 -1700
Edmonton Oilers -2.5 +310
Edmonton Oilers -3.5 +1000
Edmonton Oilers +1.5 -300
Edmonton Oilers +2.5 -700
Edmonton Oilers +3.5 -3500

Total Games 

The over/under for the series is set at 5.5 games, with the over at -188 and the under at +152.

© 2025 All rights reserved.