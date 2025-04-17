For the fourth consecutive season, the Edmonton Oilers will face the Los Angeles Kings in the opening round of the NHL playoffs.

Having defeated the Kings in each of the past three postseasons, Edmonton is a -138 favourite to advance to the second round, according to FanDuel.

Los Angeles won the regular-season series 3-1, but Edmonton was missing Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl for two of those games.

LAK/EDM Series Winner Team Odds Edmonton -138 Los Angeles +115

Edmonton is +155 to win the first game and series, while the Kings are +200 to do the same.

Here is a look at a few other series props on FanDuel.

LAK/EDM Series Correct Score Series Outcome Odds Los Angeles Kings 4-0 +1600 Los Angeles Kings 4-1 +700 Los Angeles Kings 4-2 +550 Los Angeles Kings 4-3 +480 Edmonton Oilers 4-0 +1000 Edmonton Oilers 4-1 +500 Edmonton Oilers 4-2 +390 Edmonton Oilers 4-3 +480

SERIES SPREAD

The Oilers (-1.5) are +138 to cover the series spread, something they have done two of the three seasons they have beat the Kings in the playoffs.

LAK/EDM Series Alternate Spread Series Outcome Odds Los Angeles Kings -1.5 +210 Los Angeles Kings -2.5 +470 Los Angeles Kings -3.5 +1600 Los Angeles Kings +2.5 -450 Los Angeles Kings +3.5 -1700 Edmonton Oilers -2.5 +310 Edmonton Oilers -3.5 +1000 Edmonton Oilers +1.5 -300 Edmonton Oilers +2.5 -700 Edmonton Oilers +3.5 -3500

Total Games

The over/under for the series is set at 5.5 games, with the over at -188 and the under at +152.