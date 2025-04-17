Oilers priced to end Kings’ season for fourth straight year
For the fourth consecutive season, the Edmonton Oilers will face the Los Angeles Kings in the opening round of the NHL playoffs.
Having defeated the Kings in each of the past three postseasons, Edmonton is a -138 favourite to advance to the second round, according to FanDuel.
Los Angeles won the regular-season series 3-1, but Edmonton was missing Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl for two of those games.
LAK/EDM Series Winner
|Team
|Odds
|Edmonton
|-138
|Los Angeles
|+115
Edmonton is +155 to win the first game and series, while the Kings are +200 to do the same.
Here is a look at a few other series props on FanDuel.
LAK/EDM Series Correct Score
|Series Outcome
|Odds
|Los Angeles Kings 4-0
|+1600
|Los Angeles Kings 4-1
|+700
|Los Angeles Kings 4-2
|+550
|Los Angeles Kings 4-3
|+480
|Edmonton Oilers 4-0
|+1000
|Edmonton Oilers 4-1
|+500
|Edmonton Oilers 4-2
|+390
|Edmonton Oilers 4-3
|+480
SERIES SPREAD
The Oilers (-1.5) are +138 to cover the series spread, something they have done two of the three seasons they have beat the Kings in the playoffs.
LAK/EDM Series Alternate Spread
|Series Outcome
|Odds
|Los Angeles Kings -1.5
|+210
|Los Angeles Kings -2.5
|+470
|Los Angeles Kings -3.5
|+1600
|Los Angeles Kings +2.5
|-450
|Los Angeles Kings +3.5
|-1700
|Edmonton Oilers -2.5
|+310
|Edmonton Oilers -3.5
|+1000
|Edmonton Oilers +1.5
|-300
|Edmonton Oilers +2.5
|-700
|Edmonton Oilers +3.5
|-3500
Total Games
The over/under for the series is set at 5.5 games, with the over at -188 and the under at +152.