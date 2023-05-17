Edmonton Oilers general manager and president of hockey operations Ken Holland said Wednesday that he plans to honour the final year of his contract next season.

The 67-year-old, however, noted he's unsure what the future holds beyond that with the Oilers coming off a second-round playoff loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

“I’ve got a year left on my contract and for me it’s unfinished business,” said Holland at the team’s end-of-season press conference. “Beyond that, at this stage of my life, I don’t invest in green bananas. I’m not sure if I’m going to be around long enough to see them ripen to be yellow.

“I’ve still got a lot of energy and a ton of passion. The last time I was the GM of a Stanley Cup team was in 2008. That’s a player’s career span, 15 years ago. I’d love to do it one time. I think we have a team where it can happen."

Holland was hired on May 7, 2019 and signed a five-year contract after 36 years with the Detroit Red Wings organization. In that span, the Oilers have made the playoffs three seasons in a row, including a trip to the Western Conference final last season before being swept by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

For the off-season, the Oilers have three restricted free agents they need to re-sign in defenceman Evan Bouchard and forwards Ryan McLeod and Klim Kostin.

Bouchard, the 10th overall pick at the 2018 draft, is coming off a strong playoff performance, scoring four goals and 17 points in 12 games. In the regular season, he had eight goals and 40 points in 82 games.

“He’s getting a raise, there’s no doubt,” said Holland. “I don’t know if it’s a bridge deal or not, I have to talk to his agent. I have my thoughts, I don’t want to negotiate in the paper. It takes two to tango and we’ll find a solution.

On the unrestricted free agent front, forwards Derek Ryan, Mattias Janmark, Devin Shore and Nick Bjugstad all need new contracts while the contracts on long term injured reserve, Oscar Klefbom, Mike Smith and Ryan Murray, all expire this summer.

Holland also had praise for head coach Jay Woodcroft, who took over the job on Feb. 10, 2022 after Dave Tippett was fired. He signed a three-year contract on June 21. In 120 regular season games behind the Oilers’ bench, Woodcroft is 76-32-12.

“I think he’s a great young coach,” said Holland. “He’s a great communicator. Has a great relationship with our top players. We’re lucky to have him.”