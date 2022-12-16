The Edmonton Oilers are eyeing defence help this season as they look to load up for a playoff run.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Oilers have talked internally about John Klingberg and Joel Edmundson as two possibilities to fill their need.

"The Edmonton Oilers are looking to be buyers closer to March 3," LeBrun said on Insider Trading. "The area of course that we've been talking about all season is on the blueline where they would especially like to add. A couple of names to keep in mind, as the Oilers' front office looks at who potentially is out there between now and March 3. I know they had discussed internally the merits, for example, of both John Klingberg and Joel Edmundson, as part of their long list of D that they're looking at.

"Totally different players, of course. Now John Klingberg, who has struggled this year with the Anaheim Ducks, he signed a one-year deal with the (Anaheim) Ducks, specifically knowing he'd be flipped more than likely before the March 3 deadline. He's got a full no-trade clause right now. But on Jan. 1, that switches to a modified no-trade where there's 10 teams where he can be traded to. And he's obviously an offensive quarterback-type defenceman.

"Totally different with Joel Edmundson, obviously, a shutdown-type defenceman; leadership guy, Stanley Cup pedigree. The (Montreal Canadiens) aren't looking to move him by the way. But they're obviously where they are in their retooling, willing to listen to most of their veterans."

Klingberg, 30, has three goals and 10 points in 24 games this season with the Ducks, who sit second last in the NHL standings with 19 points this season. He is signed at a cap hit of $7 million on his expiring deal.

Edmundson, 29, has one goal and three points in 20 games this season while averaging 19:49 of ice time per game. He is signed through next season at a cap hit of $3.5 million with the Canadiens, who are five points back of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Oilers currently hold the top the wild-card spot in the Western Conference with a 17-13-1 record through 31 games. Already into LTIR spending, Edmonton currently has just under $1.6 million of cap space, per CapFriendly, with Evander Kane's $5.125 million cap hit shelved. Kane, however, is expected to return to the lineup prior to the March 3 trade deadline.