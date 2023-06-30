The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Mattias Janmark to a one-year, $1 million deal, the team announced Friday.

The 30-year-old had 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points in 66 games last season, his first with the Oilers.

Janmark arrived in Edmonton as a free agent last July on a one-year, $1.25 million deal.

Selected in the third round (No. 79 overall) by Dallas in the 2013 NHL Draft, Janmark played his first four NHL seasons for the Stars. He signed as a free agent with the Chicago Blackhawks in October of 2020 and was dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights at the trade deadline the following year.

In 486 career NHL games, Janmark has 76 goals and 107 assists for 183 points.

Red Wings buy out former Oiler Yamamoto

Kailer Yamamoto is being bought out by the Detroit Red Wings, just one day after being acquired from the Oilers.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports Detroit strongly considered keeping him but couldn’t make moves to make it work.

Yamamoto had one year left on his deal at a $3.1 million cap hit.

"Given tight cap, Yamamoto is a good young player hitting the market," Dreger wrote.