The Edmonton Oilers have agreed to terms with goaltender Jack Campbell to a five-year, $25 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The club also brought back defenceman Brett Kulak on a four-year deal with an average annual value of $2.75 million according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

The 30-year-old recorded a .914 save percentage and 2.64 goals-against average with a 31-9-6 record in 49 appearances with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. In the playoffs, he had a .897 save percentage and 3.15 GAA as the Maple Leafs were eliminated in seven games in the first round by the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Drafted 11th overall by the Dallas Stars at the 2010 NHL Draft, Campbell helped lead Dallas’ AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars, to a Calder Cup championship in 2014. He was traded to the Los Angeles Kings in June 2016 where he played until 2020, as the Kings dealt Campbell (alongside Kyle Clifford) to the Maple Leafs for Trevor Moore and two draft picks. He was named an All-Star in 2022. Internationally, Campbell backstopped the United States to gold at the 2010 World Juniors and won bronze at the worlds in 2015.

He is coming off a two-year, $3.3 million contract with an average annual value of $1.65 million.

The Port Huron, Mich., product has a career .916 save percentage 2.53 GAA in 135 NHL games split between the Stars, Kings and Maple Leafs.

Meanwhile, Kulak was acquired by the Oilers from the Montreal Canadiens at last season's trade deadline in exchange for defenceman William Lagesson and two draft picks. In 74 combined games between the two teams, Kulak had five goals and 16 assists.